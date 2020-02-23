|
Mary Isabel Iaci
Mary Iaci, age 92, passed away February 1, 2020. She was born to Theresa and Vincent Bono in Vancouver, Canada. She married Peter Iaci in 1945 and moved to Seattle Washington.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband Pete and brother Joseph Bono. She is survived by her daughter Darlene Pellegrino (Jim), son Vince Iaci (Mary Pat), grandchildren, Shannon Danitz (Mike), Nicole Iaci Bartley (Josh), great grandchildren, Lucas, Olivia, Jude, Madeline, brother Peter Bono (Barbara) and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services to be held Friday
February, 28th, 11am St. Matthews Catholic Church in Seattle.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Seattle Children's Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Fund, PO Box 9784 Seattle,WA 98109
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020