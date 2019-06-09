Mary J. Hochrun Day



Mary J. Hochrun Day, 98 of Seattle, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Born in Ostrov, Czechoslovakia in 1921, Mary came to America, via Ellis Island, in 1927, with her family, settling in Johnson City, NY.



After graduating from Johnson City High School in 1939, Mary attended Binghamton City Hospital School of Nursing, earning her RN in 1942. She later received her Masters in Public Health from Syracuse University in 1965.



Mary's nursing and teaching careers spanned nearly forty years. In Binghamton, NY, she did private duty and public health nursing, after which Mary was a school nurse and health teacher in the Vestal, NY, school district. Upon retirement, Mary moved from Vestal, NY, to Palm Beach Gardens, FL and later to Seattle.



With a true passion for life, living it to the fullest, Mary loved spending summers at her beloved cottage, in Poyntelle, PA, with her family and many friends. Mary also enjoyed traveling the world, visiting every continent except Antarctica.



Mary was always up for a challenging game of bridge, loved reading and was notoriously known for working on crossword puzzles. She enjoyed admiring nature and the beautiful landscapes of Seattle while taking her daily strolls.



Predeceasing Mary are her husband, William A. Day; son, William J. Day; granddaughter, Stacey M. Snover; her parents, John, Sr. and Susanna Hochrun; brother, John, Jr. (Helen); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Donald and Florence Day, Lawrence and Dorothy Doran, and William Figura and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry A. and Agnes B. Day.



Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law, Francine M. Day (William F. Mayo), Suzanne M. Cali (Joseph); son and daughter-in-law, Thomas A. Day (Wendy); sister, Anne Figura; granddaughter, Paige Dizon (Ronnie); grandson, Drew Day; great granddaughters, Emma Moore, Naomi and Makoi Dizon and many nieces, nephews and friends throughout the world.



A "Celebration of Life"/Christian Memorial Mass for this amazing lady, "The Queen Bee", is planned for a later date in Vestal, NY.



Mary will be remembered as being loving, caring, charming and witty by her family and friends throughout her wonderful life. At Mary's request, her body was donated to science for research.



Donations, in Mary's name, may be made to either Loggerhead Marine life Center (www.info@marinelife.org/donation or John D. MacArthur Beach State Park https://www.macarthurbeach.org/give-the-gift-of-nature/



