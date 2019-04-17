Mary J. Tarabochia



Native Washingtonian, Mary Janet Tarabochia, lost her battle with cancer on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was 67 years old. Mary was born on Bainbridge Island, WA, on July 17, 1951. She moved to Bellevue in her Junior year of high school, and graduated, along with her brother, Tom, in 1969 from Bellevue High School. Mary went on to attend the University of Alaska where she earned degrees in Fine Arts, graduating cum laude. Mary and her late husband, Alex, moved to a senior development in Bothell in 2011, where she was active on the Board of Directors and various committees. She contributed her artistic talents to improving the landscape design. Mary made many good friends in the development who will miss her greatly.



Mary is survived by her older sister Sharon Basden of Poulsbo, WA, her older brothers, John R. Tarabochia of Burien, WA, and Tom M. Tarabochia of Brinnon, WA, a younger sister Patricia L. Tarabochia of Wallowa, OR as well as several nieces & nephews.



Time and date of memorial service will be announced at a later time. Remembrances may be made to Woodinville or Bothell Medic One Foundation. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019