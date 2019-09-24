|
Mary Jane (Frye) Godejohn
April 25, 1931 ~ September 20, 2019
Mary Jane Godejohn died from complications of Peripheral Artery Disease. She was 88.
Mary Jane was born on April 25, 1931 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Imogene (Willey) Frye and Roy Adelbert Frye. She lived in Johnstown until she went to college at the University of Pittsburgh, where she was an English major. In her junior year, she saw the love of her life, William G. Godejohn across the commissary and said to herself "I'm going to marry that man." Bill and Mary Jane were married six months later.
Mary Jane is survived by her husband, Bill, her daughters Ann and Paula (Jeff), 4 grandchildren, Michael (Amanda), Katie (Kyle), Anneliese (Cody) and Madelaine (Alex) and 4 great grandchildren, Cheyenne, Will, Abby and Asa. She also leaves behind her sister, Barbara (Bud) and 2 nieces, Susan (Jeff) and Carrie (Steve) and their children, who meant the world to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Sam.
Mary Jane and Bill married on June 14, 1952. The next day Bill entered the navy. During those Navy years they moved around the west coast and settled in Newport Beach, CA where they stayed until moving to Bellevue in 1972. They later built their dream home in Fall City.
Mary Jane was full of life, energy and enthusiasm. She embraced the things and people she loved with fierceness. She loved the beauty of the western United States, from the beaches of southern CA, to the Sierra and Cascade Mountains, and the mesas of the Southwest. She was an avid cook and an early proponent of eating fresh, local food. She was an amazing hostess, loving to entertain her family and friends. She was adventurous and unafraid to try new things. Between the ages of 40 and 60 she learned to ski, swim and ride horses. She volunteered at Children's hospital for 25 years, which was a cause dear to her heart. She was happiest in the mountains - skiing, and hiking. If she could do that with her friends and family she was in heaven.
Relationships were what she lived for. She never knew a stranger. If you spent a half hour with her, Mary Jane knew your family history, who you loved, what problems you had and how she could help fix them. She was a born nurturer and her friends and family were the lucky beneficiaries of her love, strength, kindness and generosity. Mostly, Mary Jane was a devoted, loving wife to Bill, who was the true love of her life. Her eyes lit up whenever he walked into the room, for 67 years. Her devotion to him is an enduring example to her children of what it means to love.
Mary Jane had a full life and she lived it well. She will be missed beyond measure.
"Love Is All There Is"
Remembrances may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital, https://www.children.org/make-a-difference/donate/in-honor-of, Red Cloud Indian School, https://www.redcloudschool.org, or The Trust For Public Land, https://www.tpl.org.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019