Mary Jane Skilling
April 1922 ~ May 2019
Mary Jane loved flowers, a good joke, and a particular shade of blue. Her husband John was the love of her life and she's waited 21 years to be with him again. Together they loved to play tennis, golf and travel to far away destinations, but it was our family trips to the Olympic Peninsula that everyone still talks about.
Her skills in the kitchen were unmatched and the family recipes will live on forever.
She had an eye for style and design, and wasn't afraid to offer her opinion (or was it advice?) when it came to such things.
Her friendships were long and loyal and meant everything to her. She will be dearly missed and always in our hearts.
See you when we see you.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019