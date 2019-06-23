|
Mary Jane Viot "De" Pearson
6 February 1918 ~ 21 June 2019
"De" (Dearest) met all her life goals as a stellar individual at all levels. She accomplished so very much in her 101 years of joyful living; may we all be so fortunate. De loved life, she worked hard and Wow! Could she laugh! She was one of a kind who will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Slingerland Institute, 12729 Northup Way #1, Bellevue, WA 98005.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019