Mary Jane Werschkul



Mary Jane was born of a "can do" positive spirit with always a smile. Her social nature and desire to bring people together led her to the Real Estate business. That with a lifelong love of tennis from 5 to 90 years old provided the backdrop for a full and active life. Her devotion to her children was unequaled.



She was born in Portland, Oregon September 15, 1917 and passed away peacefully surrounded by her children at her Washington Park home of 66 years on



March 7, 2018 in Seattle.



She attended Catlin Gable School of Portland and was class of 39' at University of Oregon. She is an alumni of Chi Omega 36'.



She remembers Timberline Lodge being built at Mt. Hood and skiing down to Government Camp before the lifts.



Her role as an independent woman, in the spirit of "Rosie the Riveter" led her to team up with her father Edward Tyler Sturgeon of Morrill and Sturgeon Lumber Company, Portland, Oregon, was key supplier where she assisted him as a lumber broker. She traveled extensively to mills and auction houses. She had many colorful stories of blackouts on the West Coast, gun emplacements, gas and food rationing.



She married and moved to Seattle where she entered the Real Estate business. She was in on the establishment of In Town Inc., Heritage House and Washington House in Washington Park. She was a member of the Seattle Tennis Club and Epiphany Parish.



She was preceded in death by her beloved son, John Tyler Werschkul, a Vietnam veteran. She is survived by her children, Jane Tyler of Seattle, Peter Werschkul of Hailey Idaho and grandchildren Brian and Joseph Werschkul.



In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations can be made to Epiphany Parish of Seattle.



