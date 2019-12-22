|
Mary Jane White
In loving memory of Jane White, born Mary Jane Romstead, who passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019, at age 90, with her youngest daughter and son-in-law at her side in her home, Blueberry Gardens, Bothell, WA.
Jane was born to Frances Elizabeth (Johnson) and Stanley Phillip Romstead in Seattle on June 28, 1929. She was lovingly known as "Bunny." As a child she was preceded in death by her two brothers. Her closest, dearest friend and sibling, Jerry Romstead and her young brother Harold "Nuff" Romstead. She is survived by her two daughters Kathy (Gordon) Wilmarth of Port Orchard and Jerrie (Jerome) Gotz of Bothell. Grandma is also survived by a grandson Andrew (Lisa) Wilmarth of Gig Harbor and three granddaughters Allison (David) Sinex of Everett, Chloe (Zander) Grey of Port Orchard and Rebecca Gotz of Brooklyn, NY. Jane was also lucky enough to be blessed with two great grandchildren Luna Wilmarth and Maxwell Sinex. Although Jane spent most of her life in the Seattle area, she married, made a life for 22 years and raised a family in Medford, OR before returning to Seattle bringing the family with her.
She made many lifelong friends in Medford. Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Company was where Jane spent her entire working career, beginning in Seattle in 1947, continuing in Medford and ending up back in Seattle until her retirement in 1986. She then began working regularly in the Pioneer store, which was the volunteer, charity arm of Pacific NW Bell. The other charity near to her heart was Toys for Tots. Her favorite contributions were bicycles. After her Lincoln High School 50th class reunion, Jane organized an annual Spring luncheon for the "Bagley Bags," a group of women who went to Bagley Elementary School and later some joined who were classmates at Lincoln High School. She made friends and kept them. Jane loved her family and friends and regularly planned parties, went to parties and loved vacations with family and friends. Her favorites were the Oregon and Washington Coast trips with her family and her annual trips to Palm Springs after retirement. She only had to go down the hill from her house to have a relaxing time at Richmond Beach. She was actively involved in her grandchildren's lives and leaves them with lasting memories.
Jane was a very independent woman who lived life on her terms. She reluctantly accepted the changes in aging. She moved from being self-sufficient in her own home to living with her loving family in Bothell until it was time for complete care at Blueberry Gardens. There she was surrounded by loving care and activity for a social woman in between visits from all family. The immediate family with have a Celebration of Her Life instead of a public service. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Mary Jane "Bunny" White's name may be made in her honor to either Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation at www.alzinfo.org or Marine Toys for Tots at www.toysfortots.org
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019