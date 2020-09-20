Mary Jean Nicholls
Seattle, WA
August 28, 1944 ~ July 25, 2020
Mary Jean Nicholls, age 73, passed away peacefully in her home on July 25, with her husband, Jim Nicholls, by her side.
Mary Jean was born and raised in Seattle, being the first of three siblings born to first generation Croatians. Her family heritage in Seattle dated back to the 1920s. She graduated from Lincoln High School, earned her AA degree at North Seattle Community College with honors, and completed her BA degree cum laude at Seattle University.
As a young adult, Mary Jean became an airline stewardess and instantly fell in love with travel. She then shifted her focus to pursue a career in education and development, spending time with the Labor Relations Union at the University of Washington, and worked as a counseling secretary at Shorewood and Shorecrest high schools in the Shoreline School District. Mary Jean advocated for sex education and counseling in schools, highlighted by her formal presentation to the Shoreline school board. She had a deep empathetic quality with profound compassion for others. This remained a theme throughout her life, which ultimately led her advocacy for equality and social justice. Most notably, she was devoted to the NW AIDS Foundation and later became an Aids Walk coordinator and co-chair of the AIDS Awareness committee. It was an incredible honor for her to host the largest and most successful Aids walk in Seattle history. Mary Jean was also active in Seattle's Croatian community as a long-time member to the American Slavic Woman's Club, serving as secretary, board member, and scholarship committee chairperson. Her dedication will be remembered with gratitude.
Mary Jean was most proud of being a mother to her son Jeffrey. She raised Jeffrey with love and compassion. She enjoyed cooking with her son and he loved learning how to make Thanksgiving dinner and all her favorite dishes. Jeffrey is extremely grateful to have been raised by Mary Jean and is incredibly proud to be her son. Mary Jean also held a special relationship with Dominic and Biagio, her two loving nephews. From the moment they we're born, Mary Jean cared for them as if they were her own, showering them with love and kindness, while instilling the importance of family and tradition. Children just loved Mary Jean. She was the second "Teta" (aunt) to the virtually every child in the neighborhood. Everyone knew her special drawer in kitchen and contained her special treats. Watching them mature was a special delight for Mary Jean and she cherished her time visiting with them.
Later in life, Mary Jean continued with her love of travel. She learned about her Croatian ancestry first-hand by taking several trips to the Croatian coast and sailing through the Adriatic Sea. Favorite trips included visits to Montenegro, Albania, and Athens, Greece, and a month long trip driving through France while staying with relatives. Her favorite destination of all was Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where she traveled her husband every February for over 20 years.
While she had several difficult health challenges, her husband Jim provided continuous loving care and compassion. She always remained upbeat and utterly refused to complain. She handled every difficult health challenge with sheer determination, bravery, and grace. It is with deep gratitude that the family recognizes her on-going support and care from Evergreen Hospice and Dr. Samuel Nadler at the PolyClinic. She was the very heart of our family - a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, friend and neighbor. Mary Jean will live on through all the people she touched, remaining in our hearts and memories forever.
Due to COVID 19 a private family celebration will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
.