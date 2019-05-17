Mary Jean Scott



Mary Jean Scott, also known as Mrs. Mary Jean Cooper, 84, passed away on Mothers' Day 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A gift from God returned to God. Next to family, her number one love was live theater. Her career started at the Playbarn theater in Bellevue, WA where she played many major roles during the 1950s. She also held many leading roles when she was a student at the University of Washington Drama Department. After displaying her talents at the Penthouse theater in Seattle, she headed for Hollywood to try a stint there. She was born with a special gift for humor, and although she performed many dramatic roles, she loved musical comedy. She wielded her humor not with a sword, but with a soft feather that would elicit a smile from all within hearing range. Her comical pronouncements were always clean, kind and funny as hell! A graduate of Roosevelt High School and the University of Washington, she performed and memorized over thirty scripts that were major hits at the time. In her youth she was an excellent swimmer, snow skier, and horseback rider.



She leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Jerry Cooper, daughter, Gigi Atlas, and two grandkids, Jeani Atlas and Jeron Atlas.



You taught us how to laugh, Jeani; now if you could only show us how to stop crying. Our love for you is unending; you'll be sorely missed.



Services will be held at 1:00 pm



on Thursday May 23, 2019 at



Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home and Cemetery, 11111 N. Aurora Avenue, Seattle, WA 98133. Interment and reception to follow the service. Published in The Seattle Times from May 17 to May 20, 2019