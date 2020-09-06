Mary Jo Alexander
Born May 10, 1936; passed away August 24, 2020. Mary Jo was well known for her love of family, faith, children, music, and painting.
Survived by her husband, Jim; children, Patty, Lynn, Kathy Liechty (Larry), Eileen, and Rick; three grandchildren, CJ, Shado, and Maggie; her brother, Mike Paradis (Jeanie); many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Kathryne Paradis and her brother, Ken.
Mary Jo was born on Capitol Hill in Seattle and spent most of her life in the Seattle area. She graduated from Holy Names Academy and Seattle University and became an elementary teacher where she met her loving husband. They enjoyed raising their family in Shoreline and spent a great deal of time at their cabin in the Darrington area. In retirement, Mary Jo and Jim spent some of their winters in Las Vegas to enjoy the sun.
Mary Jo was involved in many charitable organizations such as Girl Scouts and Catholic Childhood. She was not just a mother to her own children, but was considered Mom by so many of their friends. She was a great listener to anyone is need. Mary Jo was deeply loved and will be missed.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anne Church. Interment, Holyrood Catholic Cemetery.
