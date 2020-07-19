Mary Jo (Pilat) Anderson



The light of our lives and center of our universe was lost when Mary Jo Anderson, our wife/mom/Grandma passed away in the evening of July 10, 2020. Mary Jo had Lewy Body Dementia for many years which she handled so gracefully, so bravely. She charmed everyone with her humor and generous spirit. We pray that she has joined her cherished sons John and Jim who are already in Heaven.



Mary Jo was born on September 3, 1934 to Mary and Joseph Pilat, in Longview, WA. She attended Kelso schools, graduating as co-valedictorian from Kelso High School in 1952. Mary Jo went to Gonzaga College on a full scholarship and earned her BA in Education in 1956. Her experience at Gonzaga was one of the most treasured times in her life, especially being a part of the Women's Glee Club. After graduation, Mary Jo taught 6th grade in West Sacramento in CA for several years. She had the time of her life there, creating lifelong bonds with her students and their families. After teaching in Sacramento, Mary Jo had a contract to teach in Germany, but she met Malcolm Anderson and married him instead. They went on to raise a family and start their successful family business, Woodinville Truss, Inc., which was the heart of family life for over 20 years.



Mal and Mary Jo had a tremendous partnership and have been an inspiration for so many. Mal says he could never thank Mary Jo enough for being his best friend and true love in their lifetime together. Their 60th anniversary is next month, August 27th; we anticipate that day with great sadness.



In writing her obituary, it is impossible to fully encapsulate Mary Jo's joyfilled life in just a few short paragraphs. Here are some of her passions, in no particular order: Chocolate ice cream, Red Mustang cars, Mt. St. Helens/Spirit Lake/YCamp, coffee, rocks / marbles, sparkly things, beaded necklaces. Square dancing and tap dancing, piano and singing in Sweet Adelines, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, going out to dinner (not cooking or cleaning). Hiking, swimming, skiing, kids/dogs / homelife. Intellectual pursuits, curiosity about space and mathematics, wildlife, huckleberries and trilliums. Red wine, gardenias and holding hands with Mal.



Mary Jo worked hard with her family, loved them deeply and was the very definition of strength. She is survived by her husband Mal, son Joe, daughter Jeannie and grand daughters Blair, Kelly and Brittany (Anderson) Millen, as well as her brother Mike Pilat and sister Jean Muller. Our family would like to thank all the providers at Evergreen Hospice, friends and caregivers who treated us like family. All of these angels were instrumental in making Mary Jo's life so joyful. We are so incredibly grateful for the beautiful life we shared with Mary Jo; we are heartbroken she has gone. There will be a small graveside service for Mary Jo on July 27th, 2020 at 2pm at Cedar Lawns in Redmond, WA (with social distancing and masks). Cedar Lawns: 7200 180th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052. Times are difficult for gatherings, but we do hope to host a celebration of life for Mary Jo in the future.



