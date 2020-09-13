1/
Mary Jo Brown
Mary Jo loved to travel. She visited 11 states, and her favorite city was Carmel, CA. Mary Jo also traveled to her beloved Ireland. She worked for the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph which later became Pacific NW Bell for 35 years. To name a few things she loved were sports (particularly the Mariners and the Seahawks), King 5 TV, favorite movie was The Quiet Man, newspapers, was a voracious reader, blueberry scones, Metropolitan Market (favorite checkers Gerry and Sharon), and Acme Chocolate Chip Ice Cream made in Bellingham, WA. Though Mary Jo was an only child, she leaves behind, and will be missed by many friends, David and Laura, Eileen, many individuals from Aging Wisdom including Gail, Harisa, Kisiten, her long-time housekeeper Camille and long-time hairdresser, Ann. She lived for the past 10 years at Aljoya Thornton Place and loved to spar with receptionist, Marilyn.

Mary Jo passed away on July 14, 2020 at 90 years old. She was preceded in death by her dear friend Jean, parents William and Katherine Brown. There was no service due to Covid-19. Interment, Calvary Cemetery in Shoreline, WA.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
