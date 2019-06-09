Mary Jo (Pinky) Gallagher



Mary Jo "Pinky" Gallagher, age 78, of Seattle and California, died of complications from COPD, Lung Cancer, and Dementia on June 7, 2019 at Sunrise of Northgate Memory Care Facility, surrounded by her children and many loving caregivers.



Pinky was born October 12, 1940 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, the daughter of Bill and Betty (Barker) Dowell. Pinky was a smart, creative problem-solver who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She graduated from Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, and then went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1963, where she met her ex-husband, Ed Gallagher.



Pinky taught high school math while Ed completed his residency in pediatrics at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, and the two were married in 1964. As the couple began having children, Pinky applied her resourcefulness and design talents to create beautiful homes, and she managed the logistics of several family relocations throughout the U.S. Following Ed's military service at McClellan Air Force Base in Witchita, Kansas, the expanding family moved to Berkeley, California; Reno, Nevada; Aptos, California; Boise, Idaho; St. Louis, Missouri; Bernardsville, New Jersey; and Orinda, California. Once her children were grown, Pinky enjoyed making warm, lovely homes for herself to be close to her grandchildren in Durham, North Carolina, and Seattle, Washington.



Pinky's passion for arts and crafts was expressed through her quilting, knitting, and sewing, as well as the pursuit of studies in architecture and design. Throughout the years, she worked in several fabric and design stores, and shared her great skills with local charitable organizations.



Pinky is survived by her children: son Matthew (Emily) Gallagher of Lake Forest Park, Washington, and their children, Graham and Claire; son Bernard (Karen) Gallagher of Madison, Wisconsin, and their children, Quinlan and Meredith; daughter Megan (Patrick) Chatfield of Seattle, and their children, Bridget and Oliver; daughter Marisa Gallagher of El Cerrito, California. She is also survived by her three siblings, Patricia Bozanich of West Linn, Oregon; Paula Peterson of Rosamond, California, and Anthony Dowell of Camano Island, Washington. She was preceded in death by her own parents and her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Dowell.



A Funeral Mass will be held



Saturday, June 15th at 11 AM at



St. Matthew Catholic Church



so that family and friends



may share in a celebration of her life.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations in Pinky's memory be made to .



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary