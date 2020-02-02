|
Mary June CAIN (Morrison)
Mary June Cain (Morrison) loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend passed away at the age of 82 on November 25th 2019. Mary was born on July 10th 1937 in National, Washington to parents Hurshel & Edna, and had twelve brothers and sisters. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Donald Edward Cain. Mary received her nursing degree from Seattle University, and was especially proud of her time as a Public Health Nurse in Alaska. She is survived by her six children; Eric (Shelly), Heidi, Galen (Michelle), Beth (Shawn), Garm (Jodi), Damien (Kathy), numerous grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and many extended family and friends.
Mary loved God. She loved her church, tutoring, sewing, garden club, her community, crossword puzzles and Pinot Grigio. The Seahawks and Zags had no bigger fan. Always first in her heart was her family. A mass and Celebration of Life are planned for Saturday February 15th 2020, 1:00pm at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 601 W. " C" St., Shelton, Wa. 98584. In lieu of flowers a donation to Heifer International is suggested.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020