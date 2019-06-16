Mary Kay Wegner



Mary Kay (Stewart) Wegner, 53, of Renton, WA, died in her home Sunday evening, June 9, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21st at 11am at



St. Anthony Catholic Church



416 S. 4th St, Renton.



Mary Kay was born in Seattle on November 16, 1965 to Mary Ellen and Bud Stewart, the youngest of five children, and graduated from Kennedy High School in 1984. She received her degree in Education from CWU and her MBA from the UW Foster School of Business. In 1992 she married the love of her life, Brett Wegner, in Seattle.



Mary Kay became an avid rower with the Renton Rowing Center, and she and Brett enjoyed traveling the world and entertaining family and friends. They were especially famous for their Easter and Christmas holiday parties. Mary Kay lived in the Seattle area her entire life, working in IT and education. She was particularly happy and proud of her many years at Bellevue College, where she served, most recently, as the school's interim Chief Information Officer.



She is survived by her husband, Brett Wegner; her mother, Mary Ellen Stewart; her brother Bill Stewart (Anne); sisters Karen and Diane Stewart; Nancy Merrill (Mike); loving in-laws and many cherished nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the organizations Mary Kay was most passionate about; Bellevue College (through the Bellevue College Foundation, https://www.bellevuecollege.edu/foundation/ways-to-give/ or the Renton Rowing Center (through the Pocock Foundation, https://www.pocockfoundation.org/donate



