Sister Mary Keough P CSJ

Sister Mary Keough P CSJ Obituary
Sister Mary Keough CSJP

Sister Mary Keough CSJP (Sister Terence) died November 23, 2019 in Bellevue, WA. Sister Mary, daughter of John and Esther Keough, was born May 14, 1923 in Nelson, British Columbia.

In 1949 she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace in Bellingham, WA and professed her final vows in 1955. Sister Mary received a B.S. in Nursing from Seattle University and a Masters in Health Administration from St. Louis University.

Sister Mary's ministry was primarily in the healthcare. She served in many roles with PeaceHealth Medical Centers sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace. Over the years, she was medical-surgical nurse, supervisor, chaplain and hospital administrator. Mary's missionary spirit also brought her to work in Yemen with Catholic Relief Services and in Haiti at Schweitzer Hospital.

In recent years, Sister Mary was a gentle and peace-filled presence and a blessing to all her sisters at St. Mary-on-the-Lake.

A Vigil Service will be Thursday,

December 5 at 4:00pm

Mass of Christian Burial will be

Friday, December 6 at 10:00am

BOTH services will be held at

St. Mary-on-the-Lake

1663 Killarney Way, Bellevue

Burial, Holyrood Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace Retirement Fund, PO Box 248, Bellevue, WA 98009.

Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019
