Mary L. Barggarley
Mary L. Barggarley

Mary was born on May 19, 1928 in Marion, Indiana, the youngest child of Lawrence and Elsie Boys. She passed peacefully at her home August 5, 2020 at the age of 92. She graduated in 1946 from Sweetser High School in Sweetser, Indiana. After graduation she became a telephone operator for Indiana Bell Telephone Co. in Marion, Indiana.

In 1953 Mary's family moved to Whittier, California where Mary drove a school bus for five years prior to another move to Bellevue, Washington. While living in Bellevue she worked as a secretary for AT&T/US West.

Mary married Charles Baggarley in 1969 and lived in Bothell, Washington until they moved to Rockaway Beach, Oregon where they built their retirement home. They lived in Rockaway Beach for twenty years. In the 1990's they moved to Senior Estates Golf and Country Club, a retirement community in Woodburn, Oregon.

Charles and Mary traveled extensively to several foreign countries. In addition, they enjoyed traveling on their Honda Gold Wing motorcycle.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, her parents, Lawrence and Elsie Boys, her brothers, Everett and Robert Boys and her grandson, Shane Swanberg.

Surviving are Mary's daughters, Sheila Clanin of Tucson, AZ, Linda Clanin-Swanberg of Kirkland, WA and a step-daughter, Chica Carlson of Clark Fork, Idaho. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Nicole Leeman and Travis Swanberg of Monroe, WA, as well as 3 great grandchildren as well as a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

