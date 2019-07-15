Home

Mary L. Ickstadt

Mary L. Ickstadt Obituary
Mary L. Ickstadt

Mary L. Ickstadt passed away 7/09/2019 at Arbor Village in Kent, WA. Mary was born 12/03/1923 in Steilacom, WA. Mary is survived by her son Douglas Nixon (Cathy) of Kent, WA, step daughter, Catherine Nixon, of Sun City, AZ, sisters Grace Harse, Tacoma and Eleanor Hintz, Tumwater, WA; 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Ickstadt and daughter, Linda Mary Bevard.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 15, 2019
