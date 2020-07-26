1/1
Mary Lee Gowell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lee Gowell

Mary Lee Gowell, nee Quasey, passed on Sunday July 5, 2020.

She was born in Chicago, IL,

on December 20, 1934. Lee graduated from Trinity College in Washington, D.C. Prior to her marriage to Richard "Dick" Gowell on May 28, 1960 she worked at the Central Intelligence Agency. With her husband and daughter Leslie, she moved to the majestic and beautiful Pacific Northwest first landing in Seattle in 1963 and shortly thereafter moving to Bellevue. Together they began to put down their roots establishing a home. In addition to enjoying the natural wonder of their new surroundings camping, hiking and skiing, Lee was most active in her support of the local Catholic community at Sacred Heart Parish in Clyde Hill, WA. Her activism and energy extended from formative religious education to social justice issues to address poverty and to promote racial equality. In addition to her family, her passion for addressing the needs of those who are most in need manifested itself in her work with the local mental health community.

For many years she contributed to a number of Eastside organizations providing services for those in need including work as a crisis call responder, board member and trustee of Eastside Mental Health and eventually broader roles including her work as President of the National Community Mental Healthcare Council. In 1989 she chaired the Washington State Mental Health Advisory which developed a

comprehensive mental health-care plan for citizens of Washington State.

Her family greatly admires and holds dear the memory of her work in this regard and that she was able to accomplish as much as she did while battling physical limitations arising from multiple sclerosis. Albeit having influence, it never defined or stopped her from carrying forward on what she set out to do. In addition to spending time with her family she also enjoyed frequent attendance at the Seattle Symphony. In her home the radio was always on and set to classical music. She will be remembered for her strong intellect, thoughtfulness, wisdom, compassion and kindness.

Lee is survived by her children, Leslie (David), Peter (Jana), Elizabeth, and Jennifer (Jim); her granddaughter, Catherine ("Cate"), and nieces and nephews, Mary Anne Crampton of Cleveland, OH, Daniel and Thomas Quasey of Pittsburgh, PA, Kathleen Quasey of Chicago, IL, Wayne Gowell of Leominster, MA and James Quasey of Oakdale, PA.

A memorial service will be held at a date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org). Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HOFFNER FISHER & HARVEY FH
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved