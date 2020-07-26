Mary Lee Gowell
Mary Lee Gowell, nee Quasey, passed on Sunday July 5, 2020.
She was born in Chicago, IL,
on December 20, 1934. Lee graduated from Trinity College in Washington, D.C. Prior to her marriage to Richard "Dick" Gowell on May 28, 1960 she worked at the Central Intelligence Agency. With her husband and daughter Leslie, she moved to the majestic and beautiful Pacific Northwest first landing in Seattle in 1963 and shortly thereafter moving to Bellevue. Together they began to put down their roots establishing a home. In addition to enjoying the natural wonder of their new surroundings camping, hiking and skiing, Lee was most active in her support of the local Catholic community at Sacred Heart Parish in Clyde Hill, WA. Her activism and energy extended from formative religious education to social justice issues to address poverty and to promote racial equality. In addition to her family, her passion for addressing the needs of those who are most in need manifested itself in her work with the local mental health community.
For many years she contributed to a number of Eastside organizations providing services for those in need including work as a crisis call responder, board member and trustee of Eastside Mental Health and eventually broader roles including her work as President of the National Community Mental Healthcare Council. In 1989 she chaired the Washington State Mental Health Advisory which developed a
comprehensive mental health-care plan for citizens of Washington State.
Her family greatly admires and holds dear the memory of her work in this regard and that she was able to accomplish as much as she did while battling physical limitations arising from multiple sclerosis. Albeit having influence, it never defined or stopped her from carrying forward on what she set out to do. In addition to spending time with her family she also enjoyed frequent attendance at the Seattle Symphony. In her home the radio was always on and set to classical music. She will be remembered for her strong intellect, thoughtfulness, wisdom, compassion and kindness.
Lee is survived by her children, Leslie (David), Peter (Jana), Elizabeth, and Jennifer (Jim); her granddaughter, Catherine ("Cate"), and nieces and nephews, Mary Anne Crampton of Cleveland, OH, Daniel and Thomas Quasey of Pittsburgh, PA, Kathleen Quasey of Chicago, IL, Wayne Gowell of Leominster, MA and James Quasey of Oakdale, PA.
A memorial service will be held at a date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org
