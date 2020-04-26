|
Mary Lois Stanton
Mary Lois Stanton, died of natural causes on April 13, 2020. Mary, the daughter of John and Francis O'Keefe was born on a wintery day - January 27, 1924 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Mary was the second of the O'Keefe's six children and the eldest daughter. She excelled at speech and debate at East DePere High School having won honors as a debater and as an oratorical speaker and where she graduated in 1941. Mary attended the University of Wisconsin where she majored in speech and pledged the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She turned down a job as a radio broadcaster to join the O'Keefe Construction Company as a partner and the office manager. In 1951 Mary was one of the first women to join the Wisconsin Road Builders Association.
Mary met Donald W. Stanton, an engineer for the Wisconsin Highway Department when Don required Mary's brother to rebuild a road, twice. She fell in love with and married Stanton in August 1951. After the wedding the couple moved to Amarillo, Texas where Stanton completed his military service during the Korean War. After his service, Stanton joined the Boeing Company and Don and Mary moved to Seattle in 1953.
In 1955, Mary gave birth to the Stanton's only child, John. The family moved to San Diego for two years and then returned to Bellevue in 1959. Mary was active in the Kappa Kappa Gamma and University of Wisconsin alumni groups. When Don contracted cancer in 1967, Mary went back to school first studying accounting and then pursuing a career in Speech and Hearing Therapy. Mary was awarded a BS in Speech Pathology in 1970 and a Masters in 1973 both at the University of Washington. Her beloved husband Don succumbed to cancer in 1978. She went back to work three times and finally retired at 75 years old.
Mary became a grandmother when Timothy was born and again when Patrick was born. She threw herself into her grandsons lives first playing catch and then and cheering them on in their academic and baseball careers.
Mary was stylish - she sewed her own clothes for many years and loved to shop. She was fiercely independent - after retiring, Mary traveled throughout the world with wonderful memories of visiting Hong Kong, Japan, Europe and Russia. She most often traveled with her younger sister Janice - Paris, London and Stratford-upon-Avon were their favorites. She traveled to exotic places too - she was visiting Kiev Ukraine at the time of the Chernobyl accident - when her panicked son could not find her, she assured him that "she could take care of herself". She loved politics - a staunch Republican, she was a long time admirer of Dan Evans but she could not tolerate the viciousness of politics today.
Friends were precious to Mary. A Woodridge neighborhood couples bridge group in the 1960's remained lifelong friends even when bridge with wine and dinner was replaced by lunch at the Bellevue Club. She remained in touch with friends from Wisconsin to the end particularly her childhood best friend Ruth Macco. When she moved to Pacific Regent in 2007 she enthusiastically created a new group of friends, serving as activities committee chair for many years. The quality that made Mary a great friend was her interest in understanding everyone she met.
Mary grew up loving the Green Bay Packers and remained loyal throughout her life. She wore her cheesehead with pride and decorated her home and her walker in her final years with "Packer backer" regalia! She came to love baseball. She attended all of her grandsons games for many years, producing photo albums of their exploits every season. The Seattle Mariners became her team and she was looking forward to another season. Every year she would entertain friends from Pacific Regent at a game and for many years her Christmas Card was adorned with a picture taken with the Mariner Moose.
Mary is survived by her sister and traveling companion, Janice O'Keefe of St. Paul Minnesota, her son John and daughter-in-law Terry Gillespie and cherished grandsons Tim and Patrick of Bellevue. Mary was buried next to Don at Sunset Hills Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held later this spring. In lieu of flowers please consider supporting Hopelink in Bellevue (14812 Main St., Bellevue, WA 98007 Attn: Bellevue Point Person) for their foodbank and Covid 19 relief programs.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020