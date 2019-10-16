|
|
Mary Lou Moser
Mary Lou Moser (Bongers) was reunited with her heavenly family on October 7, 2019. Born to Albert and Dorothy Bongers, Jr. in Brainard, Nebraska on March 21, 1934, Mary Lou grew up on the family farm and remained in Brainard until 1952 when she moved to Washington, DC, to work for United Airlines.
She soon transferred to Denver, Colorado, where she met her husband-to-be, Lawrence "Larry" Moser. They were married in Florin, California on September 2, 1956 and settled in the Sacramento area. The couple moved to Berkeley, California before relocating to the Seattle area, where they made their home.
Mary Lou left United Airlines in 1960 to become a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She loved gardening, camping, singing, baking, and sewing. She was also involved in her parish of St. Bernadette in Burien, Washington and was a lifelong devoted follower of Christ.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lawrence Moser; daughters Susan (Regan) Corwin and Barbara (Toby) Clark; brother Allen (Ellen) Bongers, grandchildren Patrick (Kelly) Corwin, Jessica Clark, Rachel Corwin, Peter (Leila) Corwin, Angie Corwin, Christina Corwin, and Grace Clark; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Bernadette Church in Burien,
WA on October 18, 2019. Rosary
& viewing at 10am; Funeral Mass
at 11:00am; burial at Holyrood
Cemetery, Shoreline at 2:30pm.
Donations may be made in Mary Lou's name to St. Bernadette Parish, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, or .
https://dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/seattle-wa/mary-lou-moser-8883268
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019