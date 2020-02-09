|
Mary Louise Mehan Chaney
Mary Lou was born in Seattle August 7, 1921, to Joe and Gracie Mehan and died peacefully February 1, 2020 at over the age of 98. Mary Lou grew up near Green Lake, graduated from Lincoln High School and attended the UW where she met Neale Chaney. They were married on June 10, 1942. Mary Lou went to work at Boeing to support the WWII war effort and continued her career as an engineering aide until her first child was born. Moving to Salem, Oregon, to help Neale's uncle, Neale and Mary Lou had three more children before returning to settle in Bellevue in the late 1950s. In Bellevue, they both quickly became active in local Democratic politics, Tuesday night bowling leagues, and Mary Lou went back to work at Boeing. She was ahead of her times as a full time working woman while raising 4 kids.
Following her retirement from Boeing at the age of 65, Neale and Mary Lou sold their house in Bellevue, moved to Olympia, and built a house in La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico, where they enjoyed many warm winters near the Sea of Cortez. In La Paz, they quickly made a new circle of friends with regular Monday afternoon bridge games and their legendary St. Patrick's Day parties for which they cajoled any PNW friends coming south to bring corned beef and Jameson's. Mary Lou and Neale enjoyed a long and happy marriage until Neale's death in 1996. Being a "gutsy" woman, Mary Lou continued to spend her winters on her own in La Paz until 2015.
Mary Lou was always up for a trip to a casino. She loved a good bridge game, a good book, a good political argument, being with family and friends, and an icy cold Bombay Sapphire Martini (shaken not stirred) served promptly at 5 pm. She leaves behind her four children, Katy (Phil Frederick), Colleen (Barry Scovel), Candace and Chris, her six grandchildren, Justin Thompson, Ame Kaiser, CJ Chaney, Joe Scovel, Molly Scovel, and Ryan Chaney, their spouses and partners, and 11 great grandchildren.
The family thanks Evergreen Hospice for the loving care they provided during the last week of her life.
A celebration of Mary Lou's life
and what would have been
Neale's 99th birthday will be held
on March 21 at Robinswood House
in Bellevue beginning at 1:00 pm.
Remember Mary Lou by supporting Democratic candidates.
