Mary Louise
Miller-Horton
Mary passed away on December 29, 2018 at age 93. "Lou" as she was affectionately known for most of her life, was born on August 29, 1926 in Columbus, Ohio to Marjorie and Robert Clark; her brother Bruce predeceased her. During her high school years, Lou worked in fashion merchandising, modeled, and learned to sew. She met her husband John H. Miller while working as a buyer of cosmetics and it was love at first sight, at least for John! They married in 1948 and had four children, all born in a different state as John followed a career path in the growing field of plastics. Among Lou's many pleasures were knitting, needlepoint, refinishing antique furniture, sailing, traveling with John and reading, but she loved sewing and making clothes for herself as well as her four children, including wedding dresses for all three daughters. Her beloved husband John died in 1999 after more than 50 years together. Quoting from Lou's favorite poem, "I look forward to the rest of my life for which the first was made" she met and married William R. Horton Sr. for a fulfilling second chapter of her life, Bill was at her side when she died and survives her. She is also survived by her four children, Pam Luceno of Jupiter, FL, Melody Fleckenstein of Seattle, WA, Scott Miller of Weaverville, NC, and Kristina Yanick of Bossier City, LA and five grandchildren, Jacqueline and Nicole Fleckenstein, Shawn and Troy Rothwell and Rebecca Miller, as well as three great grandchildren and two great-great granddaughters. She is greatly missed by her family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019