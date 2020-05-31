Mary Mae Leighty
On May 4, 2020 our much loved Mary Mae died of pancreatic cancer at her home on Camano Island. Mary was born September 22, 1939 in Wenatchee, Washington to Archie and Ida Jenkins. Mary grew up with her brothers in Seattle and graduated from Queen Anne High School. She attended Linfield college for two years then transferred and graduated from WWU in Bellingham. After college Mary married her husband of 50 years Kenneth Leighty. Mary and Ken lived in Bothell for the next 20 years where they raised their daughters and Mary worked in banking. After moving from Bothell Mary and Ken lived and worked in Seattle. When they weren't in Seattle, their favorite place was their beach house on Camano Island. They spent 40 years hosting family and friends on holidays and vacations creating wonderful memories.
Besides the Camano house, Mary and Ken's home away from home was Poipu Beach on Kauai. They spent 35 years escaping Washington winters and enjoying time with family and friends there. Mary loved to travel and another favorite family destination was California, where she went on frequent trips to Disneyland for 60 years. Mary Mae will be remembered by her independent spirit. She was always welcoming and an amazing listener who genuinely cared about the lives of others.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Ken and daughter Carolyn Leighty. Mary is survived by her daughter Linda (Robert) Henrikson; her granddaughters Sydney, Kayla and Jolene Henrikson; and her brothers John (Nancy) Jenkins and Gordon (Diane) Jenkins; her brother in law Steve Leighty; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary valued her many friendships and cared about her family greatly. We will miss her humor, her kindness, and her hugs.
Aloha Grammy see you on the other side of the rainbow.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date TBD. Memorials in Mary's name can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.