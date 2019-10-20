|
Mary Marcella Schrock
Mary Marcella Schrock, age 93,
passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Mary's story began on the windswept prairie of Wolf Point, Montana. She was born January 22,
1926 in a log cabin built by her father on their family's homestead. Her parents, Markus and Borghild Braaten, immigrated to the United States in 1907 from Norway. Mary was the 9th of 10 children. Her siblings were Sylvia, Olga, Gladys, Henry, Howard, Helen, Alice, 'Bud' and Arnold.
After graduation from High School, she moved to Seattle and worked for Pacific Telephone and Telegraph. She soon met Joe Schrock, recently honorably discharged from the Navy, serving proudly in the Pacific in World War II. They married in 1947. They raised their four daughters in the Crown Hill area of Seattle then moved to Shoreline. Mary and Joe loved to dance. From their first date until well into their 70s, they danced. They enjoyed gardening, played some golf, daily walks and hosting family birthdays and holidays. Over the years they traveled to Las Vegas, Hawaii, Arizona to see the Grand Canyon, cruised the Caribbean and family reunions in Montana. They celebrated 72 years of marriage. She was kind, caring, supportive, generous, encouraging and loving and will truly be missed. Mary is preceded in death by her siblings. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Schrock, and daughters Dana Ford, Bonnie Martin, Debbie Schrock and Penny Jay, her 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019