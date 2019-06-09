Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Mary Margaret (Lynch) Bruders

Mary Margaret (Lynch) Bruders Obituary
Mary Margaret (Lynch) Bruders

Born December 19, 1937 in Bellingham; died June 2, 2019 in Stanwood.

Mary is survived by her children,

Bill (Laura), Thom (Mary), and Dennis (Barbara); grandchildren, Emily Cerretti (Nick), Angela Bruders, Rebecca Bruders, Ruby Ocampo (Ivan) and Jimmie Bruders; and 5 great- grandchildren, Hudson and Hazel Cerretti, Kieren Flemming, Julian Torres, and Noah Ocampo.

She was preceded in death in 2018 by Jim Bruders, her loving husband on 61 years.

The youngest of four children of Edward and Mary Lynch our mom exemplified the courage and character of her proud Irish heritage. Although she was born in Bellingham, she lived by far the greatest amount of her life on Queen Anne hill in Seattle. Queen Anne was always home to her, no place could ever be equal. While in her 50's she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, but she never let her illness and the handicap that it brought with it to define her as a person, wife, mother, grandmother or great grandmother. We will miss her everyday but knowing she is with our dad in heaven brings us a feeling of joy.

Funeral Mass will be held

Wednesday, June 12th at 11am at

St. Margaret of Scotland Church

3221 14th Ave W, Seattle, 98119

Interment, Holyrood Cemetery

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019
