Mary Margaret MacMillan



Mary was born on June 20, 1958 and was taken from this world on May 23, 2020 at the age of 61. After falling victim to a tragic car accident, Mary fought for 10 days in the ICU at Harborview before passing away. Mary is survived by her husband Ron, son Sean, and extended network of family and friends. Mary saw every angle and could always make those around her feel special. She brought laughter and joy to everyone, and in even the most trying of times could always make you smile.



Mary was the definition of love. She loved her Husband, Son, and entire family, especially her Mother Maggie. She loved her endless list of friends, and seemingly everyone she met. She loved kids, and was a natural born caregiver. She loved good food, and made certain that everyone around her was fed to the fullest. She loved exploring and history, from antiquing to old architecture, and was always up for a scenic drive through the country. She loved great times, celebrating at the drop of a hat, and brought amazing memories to all those who knew her.



While Mary has passed from this earth, she remains with us all in our memory and in our hearts.



Mary rests peacefully in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ.



