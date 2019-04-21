Mary Nelson



Mary Nelson, 94, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Born Mary Kathryn Thomas on December 26, 1924 in Oakland, California, she moved to Seattle at the age of seven. Mary attended Madrona Elementary where she met her future husband Charles Nelson. She attended Garfield H.S. and the University of Washington. She became a proud member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. Charlie and Mary reunited at the U.W., married and raised four boys. They were married for 65 years, residing in South Bellevue, Enatai area. Charles passed away in 2003.



Mary was active in the Bellevue Boys and Girls Club, Ryther Group, Bellevue Athletic Club and member of Garfield Bulldogs Golden Oldies Scholarship Fund. Every Tuesday for over 50 years she enjoyed her friendships and playing golf at Mount Si Golf Course. Mary was quite a social person. She loved to entertain friends and business associates. She could throw a heck of a pregame party for Husky and Seahawk games. She also enjoyed family gatherings at the beach cabin at Tulare Beach in Marysville, WA. For the last 10 years she met and enjoyed many friends at Timber Ridge at Talus in Issaquah. A note of thanks to Julia West for her kindness and care given to Ms. Mary.



She was preceded in death by her husband and son Thomas R. Nelson. She is survived by her sons Jim (Margie) Nelson, Bob (Cindy) Nelson, and Bill (Kathy) Nelson. She was also a loving presence in the lives of her seven grandchildren Carly, Kate, Bryn, Makki, Molly, Mary and Jim.



Per Mary's wishes, no memorial will be held. Remembrances may be made to Ryther Group at 2400 NE 95th Seattle, WA 98115 or .



Friends are invited to sign the family's online guestbook at www.FLINTOFTS.com Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary