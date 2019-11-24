|
|
Mary (Yasuda) Otani
Mary Mitsuko Otani, age 95, of Seattle; passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019. Mary was born October 6, 1924 in Seattle. She is survived by her husband, Shig; daughter, Susan; sons, Steve and Tim; and her grandchildren Konrad & Kennedy.
A Celebration of Mary's life will
be held Sunday, December 8th,
11AM, in the Evergreen-Washelli
Chapel 11111 Aurora Ave N. Seattle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NVC Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019