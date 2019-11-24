Home

Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen-Washelli Chapel
11111 Aurora Ave N.
Seattle, WA
Mary (Yasuda) Otani


1924 - 2019
Mary (Yasuda) Otani Obituary
Mary (Yasuda) Otani

Mary Mitsuko Otani, age 95, of Seattle; passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019. Mary was born October 6, 1924 in Seattle. She is survived by her husband, Shig; daughter, Susan; sons, Steve and Tim; and her grandchildren Konrad & Kennedy.

A Celebration of Mary's life will

be held Sunday, December 8th,

11AM, in the Evergreen-Washelli

Chapel 11111 Aurora Ave N. Seattle.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NVC Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019
