Mary Patricia Montgomery



Our Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend, Mary Patricia (Pat) Montgomery passed away on February 11, 2019 at the age of 96.



Patricia (Pat) was born on June 22, 1922 in Los Angeles, CA but had called Bellevue, WA her home for the past 60+ years. During this time she was an active member of Republican Women, a member of The Bellevue Botanical Garden, numerous garden clubs, bowling leagues, and bridge groups.



With her husband of 50+ years, Howard W. (Monty) Montgomery she sailed the waters of the Pacific Northwest and the Caribbean, and traveled the world, always ready for the next adventure. As Bellevue grew from a small Seattle suburb to a city in it's own right, Patricia (Pat) saw how she could become a contributor to the city's vision for waterfront development.Patricia's property was the first to be purchased by Bellevue Parks Department and is the cornerstone for the new Meydenbauer Waterfront Park. Patricia (Pat) had a far reaching vision for the city she called home and was truly a modern day pioneer.



Patricia (Pat) is preceded in death by her husband Monty, and her eldest son Richard (Dick) Montgomery. She is survived by her children Penne Green, Ken (Theresa) Montgomery, Joan (Tom) LeMoine, Karen (Jerry) Jensen and Kay (Allan) Hood.



Pat spent her early years as an only child but her love of family leaves in her wake 36+ grandchildren and 44+ great grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all.



A light lunch and Celebration of Pat's Life will be held Saturday, March 9th at 1pm at Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Bellevue.



As Pat was a champion of all animals a memorial in her name may be made to Pasado's Safe Haven or an animal shelter of your choice.