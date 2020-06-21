Mary Rodgers Connelly
Mary Rodgers Connelly

Age 88, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. Survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard, and their children Janet (Kerry), Susan (Matthew), Karen, James (Denise), grand children, great grandchildren and many friends. Please visit maryrodgersconnelly.wordpress.com for more information.

Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
