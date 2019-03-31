|
|
Mary (Goudeau) Santos
Our beloved Mary was born in Houston, Texas on May 19, 1938 and passed away peacefully at home on March 15, 2019 at the age of 80. She was a longtime resident in the Seattle area. She is survived by 6 children: Anthony, Kim Santos-Canda, Barry, Bradley, Sherry Santos-Winn and Randy; 17 grandchildren; 2 sisters Gloria and Elizabeth and 1 brother Joseph. Mary is preceded in death by her daughter Tracy.
A Rosary service will be held on
Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 7:00 PM
and a funeral service will be held
on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:30 PM both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church,
820 18th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Hospice Care of Seattle for a memorial fund in Mary's name.
Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting
www.BonneyWatson.com
The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Santos family.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019