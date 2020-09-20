Mary Satoko Nakanishi



Mary Satoko Nakanishi was born in Seattle, WA on August 24, 1919 and passed away on September 4, 2020. She was the third of four children born to Otoichi and Shigeyo Yamamoto. She grew up in Georgetown, WA, graduated from Cleveland High School in Seattle, WA, was interned at Camp Minidoka during WWII, relocated to Cleveland, OH after WWII and lived there for many years. She married Mitsuo (Mits) Nakanishi on August 24, 1968. They moved to Renton, WA in 1988. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers, and sister and survived by her beloved husband, Mits of 52 years, three nephews and one niece, four grandnephews, one grandniece and two great grandnephews.



A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park in Renton, WA on October 9, 2020.



