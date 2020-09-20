1/1
Mary Satoko Nakanishi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Satoko Nakanishi

Mary Satoko Nakanishi was born in Seattle, WA on August 24, 1919 and passed away on September 4, 2020. She was the third of four children born to Otoichi and Shigeyo Yamamoto. She grew up in Georgetown, WA, graduated from Cleveland High School in Seattle, WA, was interned at Camp Minidoka during WWII, relocated to Cleveland, OH after WWII and lived there for many years. She married Mitsuo (Mits) Nakanishi on August 24, 1968. They moved to Renton, WA in 1988. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers, and sister and survived by her beloved husband, Mits of 52 years, three nephews and one niece, four grandnephews, one grandniece and two great grandnephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park in Renton, WA on October 9, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Memorial Park Funeral Home
350 Monroe Ave Ne
Renton, WA 98056
4252551511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved