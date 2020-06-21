Mary Shimoda Morio
At the age of 99, Mary Shimoda Morio peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on June 15, 2020.
Mary, the matriarch of the Morio family, leaves behind three generations-four children, ten grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren-who will all miss her immensely. Her husband of 64 years, Noboru (Nibs) Morio, preceded her on August 5, 2010.
Mary was born and raised in Seattle, where her family, including her sister Rose Asakura, ran the Russell hotel. She attended the University of Washington, which was cut short due to internment in Minidoka, ID. Mary left the camp to attend Idaho State in Pocatello, where she finished her pharmacy degree, and then went to work in Aberdeen, ID.
In 1946, she married Nibs in Salt Lake City and they soon welcomed their four children-Tom, David, Carol 'Sue' and Laura 'Dody'-who she raised during Nibs' 20 years in the US Army as a pharmacy technician. The Army moved them all over the US, including Southern California, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington, as well as Japan, before they made their way back to Tacoma and then settled in the Seattle/Bellevue area.
Mary went back to work as a pharmacist in the late-50s and enjoyed a 30+ year career before retiring. In retirement, she and Nibs enjoyed travel, the outdoors, hosting visiting extended family and wrangling and entertaining any number of her grandchildren, who would visit constantly.
Mary's love of the outdoors, sports, crafts and travel have been rooted in her family. However, the most important thing she (and Nibs) passed on is her love of and service to family. Mary's family will most miss her warm smile and silly giggles, her loving and caring nature, and her pure joy.
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either Medic One or Nisei Veterans Committee Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.