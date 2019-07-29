|
|
Mary Skidmore
Mary Bliss Skidmore, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 19, 2019. She was born in Seattle on March 11, 1921 to Eugene and Grace Bliss, who resided on Queen Anne Hill for nearly 60 years. A graduate of Queen Anne High School (1940), she went on to attend the University of Washington and the University of Southern Illinois before ultimately graduating from Seattle Pacific College in 1944. She married Francis Skidmore on November 10, 1944, and they celebrated more than 71 years together before Francis' death in July of 2016 at age 95. Mary taught school, tutored and worked in Medical Records at Swedish Hospital for 22 years. She is survived by her son, Maynard Skidmore (Catherine) of San Diego, CA; her daughter Melodie Baker (James) of Seattle, WA; granddaughters: Marilyn Baker of Seattle, WA, Shelley Self (Douglas) of Las Vegas, NV, Laura Lemons (David) of Vancouver, WA, and Gayle Skidmore-Teeuwen (Rob) of The Netherlands as well as two great-grandsons: Daniel and William Lemons.
A memorial gathering will be held at Noon on August 10th at Aegis of Lynnwood,
18700 - 44th Ave. W.
A graveside service is planned
for September 14th at 1:00 PM
at the Lopez Island Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes. In lieu of flowers, please donate to "LICC Missions" of the Lopez Island Community Church.
To share memories of Mary please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com
Published in The Seattle Times from July 29 to July 30, 2019