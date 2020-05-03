|
Mary Sue (Murray) McMahon
October 19, 1937 ~ April 19, 2020
Sue is preceded in death by her parents Samuel B. Murray and Lillian M Murray and her older brother William A Murray. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas F. McMahon-Yakima; daughters, Tammy Lewis-Zillah and Shelley Wilkins-Denver; grandsons, Stuart Lewis-Vancouver and Andrew Lewis-Zillah; brother Samuel (Sandy) Murray and numerous nephews and nieces.
Mary Sue had a wonderful and enriched life in the Northwest. Growing up in Toppenish, she particularly loved her adventures with friends and family at their Rimrock Lake cabin. Mary Sue loved school and enjoyed playing the clarinet in the Toppenish High School band. After graduating high school in 1955, she attended YVJC. When a professor proclaimed to her that "she was too nave to go to college" Mary Sue announced "I'm not nave!" and then asked her folks what nave meant. Determined to show him wrong, she became the strong, hardworking and determined yet caring lady that we all grew to know and love. She excelled in her studies, graduating a B.S. in Nursing at the University of Washington. We all called her Sue from that point on. Upon graduation and receiving her nursing license, Sue worked at Harborview hospital until the spring of 1961, when she married Tom McMahon. Sue and Tom met in her father's lumberyard at 6 years old, the beginning of a lifelong love story. The newlyweds moved to Los Angeles; where Tom was completing his university education. While in L.A. their first daughter, Tammy, was born. Upon completion of his degree, Tom was hired by United Airlines and Sue returned to Toppenish to have their second daughter, Shelley. Tom and Sue along with their young daughters then moved to Tom's first airline assignment in Pittsburgh. Sue learned about North Easters and blowing snow that winter, waking one morning to snow above the window on one side of the apartment. The next summer the family again moved back to Torrance, California...a pleasant change from the Pittsburgh weather.
Tom was then transferred to Seattle, where Sue found a lot on a hill overlooking the Puget Sound...she drew upon the view to help design a home the family lived in for the next 16 years. Tom and Sue decided it was time to move back to their roots in Eastern Washington after the girls graduated and Zillah was their next stop. Sue was again inspired by the land and view to help design their home (this home is still in the family). In both homes many memories were created-sledding, blue birds/campfire girls, cub scouts, growing a candy tree for her nephews, magic wishing rocks, campouts, fly-ins, quilting, master gardener, piano lessons in her 50's, active with juvenile court system...even obtaining her pilot's license! As a quiet partner to her husband's many interests Sue soared and spread her wings-travelling the world, dipping her toes in many oceans. There was never an adventure she wasn't ready for-whether swimming with the sharks in the Great Barrier Reef, travelling to Medugorje or meeting a relative in a cemetery in Denmark---she was ready.
An inspiration to everyone who met her, Sue will be greatly missed! Sue courageously battled cancer, diagnosed in January she passed away at Cottage in the Meadow in April. The family would like to thank the hospice nurses, Cottage in the Meadow staff and her friends who shared her life. Sue lived her favorite saying "Happiness is being married to your very best friend."
Sue's life will be celebrated with a Funeral Mass, (tentatively) on June 9, 2020 at 10:30am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Yakima, Washington; luncheon to follow in the reception hall.
In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations to Cottage in the Meadow or Cancer Care Alliance in Seattle in c/o Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936).
Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020