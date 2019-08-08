|
Mary Terese WALSH Jones
Mary was born in July, 1947 in Nome, AK to James Minor Walsh and Elizabeth Marguerite Petry Walsh, the first of ten children. She learned to read early and never stopped. She also held and lived by strong beliefs in peace, fairness, and conservation, and was endlessly loyal to her large family. She graduated with honors from high school in Ketchikan, AK, and from the University of Portland, in Portland, Oregon. Mary applied her scholarly aptitude and her love of language, literacy, and literature to work as a writer and editor, in education, and in libraries in Ketchikan, during high school, and later in Omaha, NE, from which she retired. Her colleagues and library patrons knew they could turn to her to with questions, or for book recommendations. She wrote frequent letters, usually including newspaper clippings she thought the recipient would appreciate; if Mary ever learned of a person's interests, she never forgot. She also enjoyed movies, lectures, concerts, museums, good food, good humor, conversation, gardening, and travel. While at UP she spent her sophomore year in Salzburg, Austria, an experience she recalled fondly and frequently. She pursued her master's degree in English Literature at Central Washington College, in Ellensburg, WA during which time Mary met Keith Forest Jones, of Omaha, NE. In 1972 the couple married at University Friends Meeting, in Seattle, where she was a member. They eventually settled in Omaha. She continued her involvement with the Quakers and enjoyed participating in the Omaha Folk Song Society.
Mary died in her home in Omaha in April. She is survived by her siblings Elizabeth, Nora, Tim (Diane), Eileen (Gee), Erin (Michael), Jim (Kathy), Mike, Joanie (Bruce), Tom (David), 9 nieces and nephews, and 8 great nieces and nephews, and many loving friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Food Program, https://osvonlinegiving.com/4372/DirectDonate/54849 or Seattle Public Library Foundation - https://supportspl.org/
A memorial service is scheduled
for Friday, August 16, at 3:00pm;
University Friends Meeting, 4001 9th Ave NE, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019