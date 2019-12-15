|
Mary Theresa Countryman
Mary Theresa (Steel) Countryman Beloved mother (best ever). Born December 17, 1928 in Redmond, WA to David and Theresa Steel. She passed away on December 2, 2019, peacefully at home. Grew up in Fall City and Seattle, graduated Lincoln High School. Mary loved her daughters and sons-in-law, her fur-babies, her ladies' lunch bunch, chatting with neighbors at the pool, Seahawks and Husky football. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Robert, sister Janet, brother John. Survived by daughters Teresa (Ted) Rihn, Margo (James) Murphy, fur-baby Pete, and 4-legged grandsons Django and Henry.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances to Medic One Foundation, PAWS, Humane Society, or Evergreen Health Foundation. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019