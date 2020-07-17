1/
Mary Tsuyako Yoshijima
Mary Tsuyako Yoshijima

Age 94, passed away on July 10, 2020. Mary was born in Seattle, WA & lived most of her adult life in Seattle. She was a beautician, waitress at Canlis and loved going to the casino. She was preceded in death by her parents Chozaburo & Chiyo Tsuchikawa, husband Takeo Yoshijima and brothers Masakatsu and Osao Tsuchikawa. She is survived by her children Jody (Barry) Uchida and Rick Yoshijima, grandchildren Tera and Scott (Mari) Uchida and Bryce Yoshijima, and great-grandchildren.

No services will be held per her request.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
