Mary Bird
Mary V. (Hopkins) Bird

Mary V. (Hopkins) Bird

Mary V. (Hopkins) Bird Obituary
Mary V. (Hopkins) Bird

Age 92. Born July 31, 1927. Died September 2, 2019. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Larry T. Bird, son, Michael D. Bird, and Great Grandson, Devante J. Journet. Mary is survived by her daughter, Patricia Bird Hoffman, and her Grandchildren, Mika F. Manu, Jennifer C. Journet, Daniel R. Longan, Kathryn K.R. Hoffman and Jacqueline P. Hoffman. Mary also had another 8 great-grandchildren.

Mary was a retired payroll clerk. She thoroughly enjoyed her job. Mary was known for her dry sense of humor. Family and friends were most important to her. She will be greatly missed.

Services are at the Chapel of

Memories at Washington

Memorial Park by SeaTac airport

at 10:15 am on Friday, Sept. 6th

Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting

www.BonneyWatson.com

The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Bird family.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
