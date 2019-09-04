|
|
Mary V. (Hopkins) Bird
Age 92. Born July 31, 1927. Died September 2, 2019. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Larry T. Bird, son, Michael D. Bird, and Great Grandson, Devante J. Journet. Mary is survived by her daughter, Patricia Bird Hoffman, and her Grandchildren, Mika F. Manu, Jennifer C. Journet, Daniel R. Longan, Kathryn K.R. Hoffman and Jacqueline P. Hoffman. Mary also had another 8 great-grandchildren.
Mary was a retired payroll clerk. She thoroughly enjoyed her job. Mary was known for her dry sense of humor. Family and friends were most important to her. She will be greatly missed.
Services are at the Chapel of
Memories at Washington
Memorial Park by SeaTac airport
at 10:15 am on Friday, Sept. 6th
Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting
www.BonneyWatson.com
The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Bird family.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019