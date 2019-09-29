|
Mary V. Tucker
Mary Tucker of Seattle died on September 20, 2019 after a struggle with vascular dementia. She was 96.
Born in Oakland, California, Mary came from a family of eleven children. She was a war bride who traveled by herself on the train from Oakland to Florida to marry a soldier, Dale Hendrickson. They moved to the Seattle area after the war, and Mary quickly became an enthusiastic fan of the Northwest. In 1946 she was hired as a secretary at Boeing, where she worked for many years.
After Dale's death, she later married local golf professional Ken Tucker. Together they drove around the United States, cruised through the Panama Canal, and spent winters in Hawaii. They were married for 37 years.
An avid sports fan, Mary played golf and cheered for the Mariners and the Seahawks. She enjoyed reading mysteries and doted on her many cats. She was spirited, loyal, loving, and very generous. Her family and friends will miss her greatly.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Tucker and her stepdaughter Barbara Pearson. She is survived by her stepdaughters Kathleen Tucker (Richard Levey) and Mary Helbach (Michael); her son-in-law Paul Pearson; her grandson, Tyler Helbach (Madison); and her great-grandson, Shea Tucker Helbach.
Donations in Mary's memory can be sent to Northwest Adoption Exchange or The First Tee of Greater Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019