Mary Virginia Andersen

May 3, 1942 ~ August 1, 2019

Mary Virginia Andersen was born May 3, 1942 to Muriel and Donald Powell in Aberdeen, WA. She is survived by one sister, Anne Reed, son Tyler Worley, daughter Kim [Mike] Bartlett and three grandsons, Brian Bartlett, Christopher Worley and Roscoe Worley. She was preceded in death by her son Adam Worley. Mary attended Beauty School at an early age in Hoquiam WA. She loved living and working in West Seattle during her entire life. She had many good friends aiding her needs through her long battle with cancer. We will all miss her, but as she phrased, "I will see you on the other side".

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Emerald City Kitty Harbor, 3422 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019
