|
|
Mary Virginia Baskett
Born to Jay Rolph and Mary Ann Wetzel 9/4/29 in Dallas OR, passed away 07/13/19, 2 months shy of her 90 birthday. Graduated from Vancouver High then attended Whitworth College in Spokane graduating from Deaconess School of Nursing in 1951.
After college she returned to Seattle to marry her college sweetheart, Larry, her beloved husband of 55 years. The coupled settled in North Admiral where they raised 6 kids. As an RN Mary worked at West Seattle General Hospital and then part time as a dispensary RN for Bethlehem Steel.
Mary and Larry spent lots of time traveling across the US, going on cruises, and spending winters in CA. Mary devoted much of her time volunteering at West Side church where she was a member for almost 67 years.
Mary is survived by her 6 children, Laurie (Jim) Phillips, Steve (Debbie), Ken (Tisha), Dennis (Denise), Keith (Michelle), Lynn (Scott) Hergert, 12 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. Also sister Sandra Ritter of Vancouver and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery. A Memorial Service to honor Mary will be held at West Side Presbyterian Church in West Seattle on 7/30/19 at 12:30 p.m. Please sign the guest book at www.howden-kennedy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019