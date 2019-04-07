Home

Maryfrances Lignana Obituary
Maryfrances Lignana

Of Issaquah, loving wife to Robert, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Seattle.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Flintoft's Funeral Home in Issaquah. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Renton. A celebration will follow at 2:00 pm at

The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Friends are invited to view photos,

get directions & share memories

at www.FLINTOFTS.com.

Flintoft's Funeral Home 425-392-6444
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019
