|
|
Maryfrances Lignana
Of Issaquah, loving wife to Robert, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Seattle.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Flintoft's Funeral Home in Issaquah. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Renton. A celebration will follow at 2:00 pm at
The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.
Friends are invited to view photos,
get directions & share memories
at www.FLINTOFTS.com.
Flintoft's Funeral Home 425-392-6444
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019