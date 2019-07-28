|
|
Marylyn Carol Lemoine
Marylyn Lemoine passed away on July 18, 2019 after a 17 year battle with Alzheimer's. Marylyn was born in Long Beach, California on November 24, 1939 to Marcum and Jessie Thompson. Her father was a Navy officer and they moved often. Upon graduating from high school in Louisiana she and her family moved to Seattle where she enrolled at the University of Washington in the College of Engineering. Marylyn met her husband, Philip, at the UW and they were married in 1958. Marylyn and her husband both worked for Boeing, Marylyn in the wind tunnel facility as an engineering aide. While raising a family she was active in her church and the community and always had time to meet new people and help those in need.
The family enjoyed many years of sailing in Puget Sound on their sailboat. After retiring from Boeing to raise their three sons she studied American Sign Language and returned to work as a teacher's assistant in the Highline school system hearing impaired program. Marylyn had a photographic memory and always seemed to have the answer to any question. Marylyn enjoyed travel and always had a new world destination in mind for a next trip. She will be remembered for her bright eyes, intelligence, friendly open countenance and love of all children.
Marylyn is survived by her husband Philip, sons Philip (Meloni), Kirk (Wendy) and Mark (Denys), seven grandchildren and sister Susan.
A memorial service honoring her
life will be held August 17 at 3 pm
at Southminster Presbyterian
Church in Des Moines.
Memorial gifts in her name may be directed to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019