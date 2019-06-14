Masayuki Shimada



October 6, 1939 ~ May 19, 2019



Masayuki Shimada was born October 6, 1939 in Torrance, CA to Masao and Sachiko Shimada. As a three-year-old, he was taken with his family to Rohwer Concentration Camp. The US government then transferred them to Tule Lake Concentration Camp for the remainder of the war. After WWII his family moved to Cleveland, OH. He graduated from East High School and then from UC Berkeley with a degree in Engineering. He was then drafted and served two years in the US Army.



His love of math and interest in computers led him to work for the City of San Francisco as one of their first computer programmers. After he moved to Seattle, he continued to work as a programmer/systems analyst, primarily at Puget Sound Energy until his retirement in 2003.



Masayuki died peacefully surrounded by family and friends following a brief battle with cancer. He leaves his wife of 49-years, Shirley, and daughter Midori, her husband Ian and two grandsons, Alexander and Nathan. He is also survived by sister Keiko and nephews Martin (Emily), Warren (Hannah) and Ward and sister-in-law Nancy. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Koichi and sister Hiromi.



The family invites you to remember Mas by joining us at this year's From Hiroshima to Hope lantern floating ceremony held every August 6th on the northern shore of Greenlake, Seattle. Mas and Shirley both served on the board of this peace group which honors victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and all victims of war and violence. http://fromhiroshimatohope.org/



A memorial is scheduled for August 10th at 11:00 am at the



Seattle Buddhist Betsuin Temple.



Published in The Seattle Times from June 14 to June 15, 2019