Mathilde Gentry
Mathilde Gentry passed away on June 29, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Mathilde was born Feb. 26, 1949 in Salzgitter, Germany, the oldest daughter of Franz and Elfriede Dyduch. She immigrated with her parents and younger sister to Seattle in 1955 and made her home in Seattle for the rest of her life. After graduating from Cleveland High School, Tillie, as she was known to friends, embarked on a career with the U.S. Postal Service for 10 years. She was proud to become a U.S. citizen in 1967. Her true delight was always her family and home. A devoted daughter, wife and mother, she took pleasure in growing a bountiful garden, cooking, singing and sewing. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Lowell Gentry, her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Gloria Gentry of Monroe, Wash., her daughter and son-in-law, April and Matthew Isenhower of Redmond, Wash., six grandchildren: Walter, Williams, Roxana, Edwin, John and Elizabeth, and her sisters Monika Dyduch, Regina Frye, Christina Hrubienski and their families. Memorials may be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
and the Cleveland High School Alumni Association. Arrangements under the direction of Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home.
or www.dignitymemorial.com
.