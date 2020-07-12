1/1
Mathilde Gentry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mathilde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mathilde Gentry

Mathilde Gentry passed away on June 29, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Mathilde was born Feb. 26, 1949 in Salzgitter, Germany, the oldest daughter of Franz and Elfriede Dyduch. She immigrated with her parents and younger sister to Seattle in 1955 and made her home in Seattle for the rest of her life. After graduating from Cleveland High School, Tillie, as she was known to friends, embarked on a career with the U.S. Postal Service for 10 years. She was proud to become a U.S. citizen in 1967. Her true delight was always her family and home. A devoted daughter, wife and mother, she took pleasure in growing a bountiful garden, cooking, singing and sewing. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Lowell Gentry, her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Gloria Gentry of Monroe, Wash., her daughter and son-in-law, April and Matthew Isenhower of Redmond, Wash., six grandchildren: Walter, Williams, Roxana, Edwin, John and Elizabeth, and her sisters Monika Dyduch, Regina Frye, Christina Hrubienski and their families. Memorials may be made to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society and the Cleveland High School Alumni Association. Arrangements under the direction of Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home. Please sign Mathilde's online guest book at www.legacy.com or www.dignitymemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved