Matthew Allan Rohn
Matthew Allan Rohn, 25, of Burien, WA, died April 27, 2020, after battling colon cancer for more than a year and a half.
He is survived by his mother, Melonie Rohn-Jordan, longtime childcare provider and food service worker for McGilvra Elementary. He is also survived by his stepdad Christopher Jordan, older brother Lonnie Rohn, and fiance;e Faith Dawson, all of Burien, and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, plus his almost in-law family, Catherine Dawson, Felicity Dawson and Caitlyn Dawson.
Matthew was born in Seattle April 12, 1995, and grew up in Seattle and Burien. He got to spend time in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Montana and Texas.
He liked to work on cars, build things, play computer games and go fishing. He liked to watch a lot of different things on TV. He taught his mom to cook his favorite meal, salmon smothered in garlic parmesan sauce with steamed broccoli.
He enjoyed life.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 4, 2020