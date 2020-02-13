Home

Matthew F. Sipprell

Matt came to the end of his rich and varied journey through life January 30, 2020. He passed peacefully at home with friends and family.

Preceded in death by his brother, Gordon, his father, Gordon Lee Creighton, and his mother Jeanne Sipprell Creighton, Matt is survived by his son, Lee Sipprell, Portland, Or., brother Adam, Seattle, and sister Cassie, Taos, N.M.

Warmest thanks and blessings to the Phillips family for their many kindnesses, and for the love and support of his family and many friends.

A Celebration will be held in his honor, this July in Richmond Beach.

Be great and keep it rockin'
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
